SUN Mobility joins hands with IndianOil for setting up battery swapping infrastructure

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) SUN Mobility on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration and a joint venture with IndianOil for setting up and deploying a battery swapping infrastructure network by 2030.

The joint venture expects to scale up to 10,000 battery swapping stations across 40+ cities in the next three years and will enable seamless adoption of electric mobility across two, three as well as small four-wheelers with 'Battery as a Service' (BaaS) mobility solution, the company said in a statement.

The JV brings together IndianOil's network of over 37,000 fuel stations across the country, with SUN Mobility's battery swapping technology making it as accessible as conventional fuel stations, it said.

It will thus streamline the customer's EV experience by conveniently offering BaaS across nation and alleviate worries of battery cost, maintenance, replacement, and charging time.

SUN Mobility currently supports more than 25,000 electric vehicles in the country across 20 cities, using over 630 stations and 50,000+ smart batteries that clock over a million swaps per month while catering to various two and three-wheeler customers, as per the statement.

"We have created the world's leading open architecture platform for battery swapping that seamlessly supports various electric vehicle form factors across multiple OEMs and are deploying globally in partnership with the world's leading energy companies," said Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Chairman of SUN Mobility.