SUN Mobility partners with Revfin for EV financing

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Battery swapping solutions provider SUN Mobility has partnered with EV financing digital platform Revfin for financing solutions.

Under the partnership, Revfin will offer innovative financing solutions for electric vehicles (EVs) that use SUN Mobility's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Revfin will finance electric two-wheelers for fleet business and electric three-wheelers for cargo and passenger vehicle segments. Over the next two years, SUN Mobility plans to deploy almost 1 lakh of these vehicles under the BaaS model, it added.

"By combining SUN Mobility's innovative battery swapping technology with Revfin's accessible financing solutions, we are paving the way for a cleaner, greener future for all," SUN Mobility Chief Executive Officer Anant Badjatya said.

"By extending our tailored financing options for electric fleet operators, we aim to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and drive positive environmental impact," Revfin CEO & Founder Sameer Agarwal said. PTI RKL SHW