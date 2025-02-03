Sun Pharma elevates Aalok Shanghvi as Chief Operating Officer

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Sun Pharma on Monday said it has elevated Aalok Shanghvi as Chief Operating Officer.

He is currently designated as Whole-time Director and Executive Vice-President, Emerging Markets, Global Generic R&D, Global Business Development (Generics), Operations and API.

Shanghvi, son of Sun Pharma MD Dilip Shanghvi, joined Sun Pharma in 2006 and has handled various roles in marketing, R&D, project management, purchase and communications, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a regulatory filing.

In 2014, he became the Head of Emerging Markets business, spread across 80 countries covering Africa, the Middle East, APAC, Eastern Europe, CIS, and Latam. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL