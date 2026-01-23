Sun Pharma gets DCGI nod to market generic semaglutide injection

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday said it has received approval from the national drug regulator to sell a generic version of semaglutide injection for chronic weight management.

The company has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market Semaglutide injection, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist indicated for chronic weight management in adults as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

The company will launch the product under the brand name, Noveltreat, after the expiry of the semaglutide patent in India, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

The product has received approval from the DCGI following a review of a Phase III clinical trial conducted in India, it added.

Noveltreat will be available in five dose strengths -- 0.25 mg/0.5 mL, 0.5 mg/0.5 mL, 1 mg/0.5 mL, 1.7 mg/0.75 mL, and 2.4 mg/0.75 mL, with a maintenance dose of 2.4 mg once weekly, it said.

The product is administered via an easy-to-use prefilled pen, designed for convenient, accurate dosing.

"Obesity and diabetes have emerged as two of the most pressing health challenges confronting India, and GLP-1-based therapies can play a meaningful role in addressing this growing burden. Noveltreat meets global quality standards and is supported by robust Indian clinical evidence on efficacy and safety for weight management," Sun Pharma MD Kirti Ganorkar stated.

As India's largest pharmaceutical company with leadership in cardiometabolic therapies, Sun is committed to improving access to generic semaglutide across the country after the patent expiry, he added.

In December 2025, Sun Pharma received DCGI approval to manufacture and market semaglutide injection for the treatment of adults with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

It will be launched under the brand name Sematrinity, after the expiry of the semaglutide patent in India.

Sun Pharma shares were trading 0.08 per cent down at Rs 1,633.15 apiece on BSE.