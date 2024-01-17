Sun Pharma inks pact with Bayer to sell drug for chronic kidney disease

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Sun Pharma on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Bayer to market a drug for the treatment of chronic kidney disease among others.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer has granted non-exclusive rights to Sun Pharma to market and distribute a second Finerenone product under the brand name Lyvelsa.

Finerenone was first launched by Bayer under the brand name Kerendia in 2022.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to make innovative medicines available to patients in India," Sun Pharma India Business CEO Kirti Ganorkar said in a statement.

Bayer's Pharmaceuticals South Asia Country Division Head Shweta Rai said with the introduction of a second brand of Finerenone in India, through a partnership with Sun Pharma, the company is advancing its commitment of making healthcare accessible to as many patients as possible.

"India has a high incidence of diabetes and associated renal and cardiac conditions. The true value of innovations like Finerenone can only be fully realised after they reach all deserving patients," she added.

Finerenone, a patented medicine, is indicated to reduce the risk of sustained eGFR decline, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, and hospitalisation for heart failure in adult patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus. PTI MSS TRB