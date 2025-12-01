Sun Pharma launches plaque psoriasis drug ILUMYA in India

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday said it has launched its global innovative drug ILUMYA in India for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

A novel biologic treatment, ILUMYA (Tildrakizumab) has been endorsed widely by dermatologists in the US and worldwide for several years as an effective and safe treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

"ILUMYA offers a safe and effective treatment option for patients who are struggling to manage their moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis," said Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director, Sun Pharma.

Already available in 35 countries, ILUMYA has consistently demonstrated significant and long-lasting skin clearance, beginning soon after initiation and sustained over years, he added.

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the cells to reproduce very quickly. It's a type of psoriasis that causes thick, scaly patches called plaques on the skin. The global psoriasis prevalence rate is around 2-3 per cent of the world population whereas in India the prevalence varies from 0.44-2.8 per cent.

