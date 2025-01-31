Sun Pharma Q3 net profit up 15 pc; revenue at Rs 13,675 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 15 per cent on-year to Rs 2,903 crore in the December quarter, riding on robust sales across geographies.

The drug major had reported a net profit of Rs 2,524 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 13,675 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 12,381 crore in the year-ago period, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10.5 per share for the year FY25 against Rs 8.50 per share interim dividend for the previous year.

"Our performance in the quarter showed all-round improvement. Product sales in Global Specialty crossed 1/5th of overall sales," Sun Pharma Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said.

"Our market share gain in India has been driven by industry-leading volume growth. Emerging Markets demonstrated strong performance in spite of currency challenges across geographies," he added.

All the company's businesses remain well-positioned for the future, Shanghvi stated.

The Mumbai-based drug maker said its formulation sales in India stood at Rs 4,300 crore in the December quarter, a growth of 13.8 per cent over the same period last fiscal and accounting for around 32 per cent of total consolidated sales.

Formulation sales in the US were at USD 474 million for the third quarter, a marginal dip as compared with the third quarter of last fiscal and accounting for around 30 per cent of the total consolidated sales.

Formulation sales in the emerging markets stood at USD 277 million in the third quarter, a year-on-year growth of 10 per cent and accounting for around 17 per cent of total consolidated sales.

Similarly, formulation sales in the Rest of World (ROW) markets, excluding India, the US and Emerging Markets, stood at USD 259 million in Q3FY25, a year-on-year growth of 21 per cent against the preceding fiscal.

External sales of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) were Rs 568 crore in Q3FY25, growing by 21.8 per cent over Q3 last year.

Sun Pharma shares ended 0.12 per cent lower at Rs 1,743.10 apiece on the BSE.