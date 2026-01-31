Sun Pharma Q3 net up 16 pc at Rs 3,369 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Saturday posted a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,369 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by growth across business segments.

The Mumbai-based drug major reported a net profit of Rs 2,903 crore for the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 15,520 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 136,75 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Re 1 for the financial year 2025-26.

"Our results this quarter demonstrate well-rounded growth across all businesses, prominently led by our branded businesses in India, emerging markets and global innovative medicines," Sun Pharma MD Kirti Ganorkar said in a statement.

The company's innovative product offering has expanded further with the launch of Unloxcyt in the US and the introduction of Ilumya in India, he added.

Sun Pharma said its formulation sales in India stood at Rs 4,999 crore for the quarter, registering a growth of 16 per cent.

Formulation sales in the US stood at USD 477 million, marginally up against the same period last year. PTI MSS MR