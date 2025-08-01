Sun Pharma shares drop nearly 6% after firm reports 20% decline in Q1 net profits

New Delhi: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday tumbled nearly 6 per cent after the company reported a 20 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Extending its previous day's decline, the company's stock tanked 5.70 per cent to Rs 1,608.30 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dropped 5.78 per cent to Rs 1,608.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries had on Thursday fell by nearly 2 per cent.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,279 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Mumbai-based drug major posted a net profit of Rs 2,836 crore for the April-June quarter of the last financial year.

Adjusted net profit, excluding the exceptional items, for the first quarter stood at Rs 2,996 crore, up 6 per cent year-on-year.

Total income rose to 14,316 crore for the June quarter against Rs 13,185 crore in the year-ago period, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.