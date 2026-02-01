Sun Pharma shares end nearly 1 pc higher post earnings announcement

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Sunday ended nearly 1 per cent higher after the firm posted a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The stock ended at Rs 1,610.20, up 0.95 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 3.81 per cent to Rs 1,655.80.

At the NSE, the stock advanced 0.92 per cent to end at Rs 1,610.10. During the day, it edged higher by 3.78 per cent to Rs 1,655.70.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Saturday posted a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,369 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by growth across business segments.

The Mumbai-based drug major reported a net profit of Rs 2,903 crore for the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 15,520 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 13,675 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Re 1 for the financial year 2025-26.

"Our results this quarter demonstrate well-rounded growth across all businesses, prominently led by our branded businesses in India, emerging markets and global innovative medicines," Sun Pharma MD Kirti Ganorkar said in a statement. PTI SUM SUM DR DR