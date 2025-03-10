Sun Pharma shares rise over 2 pc as company to acquire Checkpoint Therapeutics

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose a little over 2 per cent in the morning trade on Monday after the company announced that it will acquire US-based Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc for up to USD 355 million.

The scrip of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries went up 2.06 per cent to Rs 1,643.20 apiece on the BSE.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it advanced 1.99 per cent to Rs 1,641.45 apiece.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 294.06 points or 0.40 per cent to 74,626.64 in the morning trade. The Nifty of NSE rose 82.85 points or 0.37 per cent to 22,635.35.

Checkpoint is a Nasdaq-listed commercial-stage company focused on developing novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second calendar quarter of 2025.