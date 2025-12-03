Sun Pharma unit to invest Rs 3,000 cr on new plant in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A unit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore on a new manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh, according to a regulatory filing.

The board of Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has approved the proposal for setting up a greenfield formulations manufacturing facility in the state, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a filing on Tuesday.

Shares of Sun Pharma on Wednesday ended 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 1,805.70 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS HVA