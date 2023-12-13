Sun Pharma's specialty product Ilumetri included in China's national reimbursement drug list

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Wednesday said its specialty product Ilumetri has been included in category B of China's national reimbursement drug list.

Advertisment

Ilumetri is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

The inclusion of Ilumetri (Tildrakizumab) in China's national reimbursement drug list will be officially implemented from January 1, 2024, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

In June 2019, Sun Pharma had out-licensed Tildrakizumab to a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings Ltd (CMS), for the Greater China market.

Ilumetri was approved for marketing in China in May 2023, it added.

"The inclusion of Ilumetri in category B of the national reimbursement drug list will further improve the accessibility and affordability of the innovative drug to benefit more patients," it added. PTI RKL SHW