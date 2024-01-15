Sun Stellar to install solar space heating project in Ladakh

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Renewable energy firm Sun Stellar has partnered with DRDO-DIHAR Lab to set up a solar space heating project for Army personnel in Ladakh.

The space heating project, covering an area of 3,000 sq ft, would be commissioned by December 2024, Sun Stellar said in a statement.

The lifespan of the project is 20 years.

"The project's primary motivation is to serve the Indian Army, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and promote a carbon-neutral ecosystem in high-altitude areas," the statement said.

The project follows a pilot space heating project, installed in December 2023, for two rooms accommodating 8-9 soldiers, maintaining a temperature of +20 Degrees Celsius from 6 pm till 6 am.

Sun Stellar is working with DRDO-Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) to implement solar energy-based space and water heating systems in high-altitude regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. PTI ABI MR SHW