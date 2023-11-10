Sun TV Networks Q2 PAT rises 14 pc to Rs 464.5 crore

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) South India-based broadcaster Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 14.05 per cent in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 464.54 crore for the September quarter.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 407.31 crore in the year-ago period, Sun TV Network said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was Rs 1,048.45 crore, up 26.98 per cent during the period from Rs 825.65 crore.

Sun TV Networks' total expenses were Rs 541.06 crore, up 45.92 per cent. Its total income rose 26.8 per cent to Rs 1,160.21 crore.

Meanwhile, Sun TV also said the result also "includes income from the Holding Company's Cricket franchises (SunRisers Hyderabad and SunRisers Eastern Cape) for the 2023 season of Rs 1.02 crore and Rs 513.68 crore for quarter and six months ended September 30." Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels across six languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi, and airs FM radio stations across the country.

It also owns SunRisers Hyderabad cricket franchise of the Indian Premier League and SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League, and the digital OTT platform Sun NXT.

Shares of Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 646.95 on the BSE, down 1.05 per cent from its previous close. PTI KRH TRB