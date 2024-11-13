Sun TV Q2 PAT down 12 pc to Rs 409.3 cr

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Sun TV Networks Ltd on Wednesday reported an 11.9 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 409.32 crore for the September quarter.

Advertisment

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 464.69 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a BSE filing by Sun TV Network, one of the largest broadcasters in the country.

Its revenue from operations was down 10.86 per cent to Rs 934.54 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,048.45 crore in the year-ago period.

Sun TV Networks' total expenses increased 9.7 per cent to Rs 593.54 crore during the quarter, while its total income was at Rs 1,106.10 crore, down 4.66 per cent.

Advertisment

Moreover, in a separate filing, Sun TV said its board has declared an interim dividend of 100 per cent -- Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2024-25.

The company also owns SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League and SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League "The results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 include income from the Holding Company's Cricket Franchises ("Sunrisers Hyderabad" and "Sunrisers Eastern Cape") of Rs 0.09 crore and Rs 497.14 crore and corresponding costs of Rs 1.34 crore and Rs 237.76 crore, respectively," it said.

Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels across seven languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Hindi, and Marathi -- and airs FM radio stations across India.

Advertisment

Shares of Sun TV Networks Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 725.05 on the BSE, down 0.68 per cent from its previous close. PTI KRH TRB