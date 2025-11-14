Sun TV Q2 PAT down 13.4 pc to Rs 354.7 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday reported a 13.37 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 354.69 crore in the September quarter.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 409.45 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing from Sun TV Network, one of the largest broadcasters.

Its revenue from operations was down 38.9 per cent to Rs 1,299.87 crore in the September quarter from Rs 935.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sun TV Networks' total expenses increased 55.29 per cent to Rs 923.51 crore in the September quarter.

However, the total income of Sun TV Networks, which includes other incomes, during the quarter was up 30 per cent at Rs 1,439.82 crore.

In the first half of FY26, total consolidated income of Sun TV was at Rs 2,919.01 crore, up 13.67 per cent.

Sun TV also owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League.

"The results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 include income from the Holding Company's Cricket Franchises (Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape) of Rs 94.52 crore and Rs 567.55 crore," the company said.

Further, pursuant to the share purchase agreement by its holding company with the England and Wales Cricket Board, the holding company acquired 100 per cent stake in the equity of Sunrisers Leeds (SRL) (formerly, Northern Superchargers Ltd), which is registered in London, for a consideration of GBP 100.5 million.

Meanwhile, Sun TV declared an interim dividend of 75 per cent, or Rs 3.75 per share of Rs 5. This is in addition to the interim dividend of 100 per cent, or Rs 5 per share announced at a previous meeting on August 7.

Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Hindi, and Marathi, and airs FM radio stations across India.

Sun TV Networks Ltd shares settled at Rs 563.20 per scrip on the BSE on Friday, down 0.04 per cent from its previous close. PTI KRH TRB