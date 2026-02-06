Sun TV Q3 PAT down 10.8 pc to Rs 324.3 cr, revenue up 4% to Rs 862.2 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday reported a 10.8 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 354.69 crore in the December quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year basis.

The company reported a PAT of Rs 363.6 crore in the October- December period a year ago, according to a BSE filing from Sun TV Network, one of the largest broadcasters.

Its revenue from operations was down 4 per cent to Rs 862.16 crore in the December quarter of FY'26. This was at Rs 828.81 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

South-based Sun TV Networks' total expenses increased 11.5 per cent to Rs 558.65 crore in the December quarter of FY'26.

However total income of Sun TV Networks, which includes other incomes, in the December quarter was up 3.13 per cent to Rs 999.27 crore.

Sun TV also owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League. Besides, it has also acquired Sunnsers Leed.

"The results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 30, 2025 include income from Group's Cricket Franchises ("Sunrisers Hyderabad", "Sunrisers Eastern Cape" and "Sunnsers Leed ltd") of Rs 14.61 crore and Rs 582.16 crore," the company said.

Sun TV board in a meeting held on Friday declared an interim dividend of 50 per cent, which is Rs 2.50 per share of Rs 5/-.

Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels across seven languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Hindi and Marathi, and airs FM radio stations across India.

Shares of Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 537.25 per scrip on BSE, down 0.70 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH MR