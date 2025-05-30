Sun TV Q4 profit down 10.4% to Rs 371.77 crore

New Delhi: Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday reported a 10.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 371.77 crore during the March quarter.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 414.94 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a BSE filing Sun TV Network, one of the largest broadcasters in the country.

Its revenue from operations was down 2.15 per cent to Rs 940.59 crore in the quarter from Rs 961.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Sun TV Networks' total expenses increased 15.23 per cent to Rs 631.89 crore during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

However, total income of Sun TV Networks, which includes other incomes, was up 7.37 per cent to Rs 1,179.79 crore.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, Sun TV's PAT was down 11.53 per cent to Rs 1,703.64 crore, against Rs 1,925.80 crore a year before.

In FY25 Sun TV's total consolidated income was at Rs 4,712.60 crore, down 1.55 per cent.

Sun TV also owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League and Sunrisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League.

"The results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 includes income from the Holding Company's Cricket Franchises ("Sunrisers Hyderabad" and "Sunrisers Eastern Cape") of Rs 144.71 crore and Rs 641.96 crore and corresponding costs of Rs 112.19 crore and Rs 351.04 crore, respectively," the company said.

Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels across seven languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Hindi, and Marathi -- and airs FM radio stations across India.

Shares of Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 629.05 on the BSE, down 1.93 per cent from the previous close.