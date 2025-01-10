Sundaram-Clayton ED H Lakshmanan passes away

Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) H Lakshmanan, the distinguished executive director of auto-component manufacturer Sundaram-Clayton Ltd and a veteran leader in the TVS Group passed away here on Friday due to age-related ailments, sources said.

He was 92 years old and has been associated with the diversified conglomerate TVS Group for over seven decades.

"Through him, I learnt the wisdom that had been passed down by my father (T S Srinivasan). HL (as he is fondly called among his colleagues) had an ability to think clearly, counsel sagely and work tirelessly. He was my rock of Gibraltar," said TVS Motor Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan on the passing away of Lakshmanan.

"He would never settle for less and in a great measure what TVS is today is thanks to his dedication and sense of duty," Srinivasan added.

Lakshmanan approached everything with unwavering conviction and with a determination to succeed, whether establishing Sundaram-Clayton or turning around the TVS Credit Services into a thriving non-banking finance company, a press release said.

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Managing Director Lakshmi Venu said Lakshmanan made complex business, simple.

"He was the person I would turn to the most when I took over at Sundaram-Clayton and it was remarkable how he mentored me with the same enthusiasm and patience as he did my father," she recalled.

Her brother Sudarshan Venu, the managing director of two and three wheeler major TVS Motor Company said, "to the younger generation, he passed on lessons in values that have thrived since my grandfather's time." "We at TVS are deeply grateful for his enormous contributions. He leaves a void that will never be filled," Venu added. PTI VIJ VIJ KH