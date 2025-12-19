Sundaram Home Finance aims disbursements of Rs 500 cr under emerging business segment

Chennai, Dec 19 (PTI) Sundaram Home Finance Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance, has targeted to touch 100 branches, focused on its emerging business segment by end of the financial year.

The Chennai-headquartered company has set an aim to disburse Rs 500 crore under the emerging business segment in FY2026.

Commenting on the growth plans, company Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan said, "In the first phase of our EB (emerging business) journey, we focused on understanding the market in smaller towns across Tamil Nadu. With 50 branches in place, we have gained a better understanding of this customer segment and are positioned to grow faster as we move beyond Tamil Nadu." In a statement on Friday, he said, "We are currently expanding our branch network in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, while also adding select new locations in Tier III and IV towns within Tamil Nadu." On the plans towards network expansion, he said, "The current expansion of the Emerging Business entails doubling our branch network in the space of 12 months from the first set of 50 branches. " "As part of the growth plan, we are targeting to touch the milestone of 100 branches in the EB segment by March 2026, with a large part of the branch network expansion set to take place outside Tamil Nadu," he said.

Last year, the company registered disbursements of over Rs 200 crore in the emerging business vertical and this financial year, the company is hopeful of more than doubling the disbursements to around Rs 500 crore, the release said.

During the last couple of months, the company has expanded its presence outside Tamil Nadu by setting up branches focused on emerging business in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

In Tamil Nadu, the company recently opened new branches in Pattukottai, Sulur, Thuraiyur and Chidambaram, the release added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH