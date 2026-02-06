Sundaram Home Finance expands Emerging Business network to 100 branches

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Sundaram Home Finance on Friday said it has strengthened its Emerging Business branch network to 100 with the inauguration of a new branch in Coimbatore, as it aims to achieve Rs 500 crore in disbursements by the end of the current financial year (FY2025-26).

The city-headquartered company opened its 100th EB branch in Avinashi, Coimbatore.

"In the first nine months of the year, the company clocked disbursements of over Rs 400 crore in the emerging business segment. We are targeting to cross Rs 500 crore by March 31, 2026," Sundaram Home Finance said in a statement.

The emerging business segment focuses on providing affordable housing finance and small-ticket working capital loans.

Commenting on the launch of the 100th EB branch, Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan said the company took time in the initial phase to understand the market and the new segment, and the strong foundation laid in Tamil Nadu is now helping it expand rapidly into other states.

"This has resulted in doubling the Emerging Business network to 100 branches within the last 12 months," he said.

Lakshminarayanan added that a significant part of the expansion this year has occurred outside Tamil Nadu, including in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Further, he said, "With 100 branches now in place, we are well-positioned for fast-paced growth in the EB segment. Subsidies announced in the budget will boost demand in affordable housing, serving as a key growth driver." "We see untapped potential in Tamil Nadu and plan to expand into new Tier 4-5 locations within the state. Going forward, we will continue to enter smaller towns in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana," he added.

Sundaram Home Finance registered a net profit of Rs 212 crore on disbursements of Rs 4,911 crore for the April–December 2025 period, the statement added. PTI VIJ SSK