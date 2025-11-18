Sundaram Home Finance eyes Rs 150 cr biz in emerging segment in Telangana

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI) Sundaram Home Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd, has targeted to disburse Rs 120-150 crore over the next 12 months in Telangana, under the emerging business segment.

According to a top official, the Chennai-headquartered company is foraying into Telangana under its vision to expand in the South India market.

Following the diversification into this segment in October 2022, the company has expanded to over 50 branches, a majority of which are located in Tamil Nadu. The company is now looking at expanding its presence outside the State.

Sundaram Home Finance MD D Lakshminarayanan said, "The foray into Telangana represents another phase of our strategic expansion across South India in the Emerging Business segment following our entries into Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka earlier this year." "Small entrepreneurs in Tier 3 and 4 towns of Telangana are gearing up for their next phase of growth, creating positive opportunities for us in the small ticket loans segment," he said in a company statement on Tuesday.

On plans for the Telangana market, he said, "Our plan in the initial phase is to open around 10 new Emerging Business branches in Telangana and are looking at disbursements of Rs 120-150 crore over the next 12 months in this segment." "We also see strong potential in the affordable housing sector across smaller towns in the State and are confident of tapping new growth avenues in the low to mid-income housing segment." In the first six months of the current financial year (April 1 -September 30, 2025), the Emerging Business segment had registered disbursements of Rs 229 crore, a three-fold growth over the first half of the last financial year.

Regarding the growth drivers for the Emerging Business segment, Lakshminarayanan said, "Having established a strong presence in TN over the last three years, we are now looking at Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana to drive our growth in the Emerging Business segment." "While we look to consolidate and strengthen our presence in TN, we believe that these three states provide us with new growth opportunities in this segment in the next phase," he said.