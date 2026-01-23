Sundaram Home Finance Q3 net profit rises 20 per cent

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Sundaram Home Finance on Friday reported a 20 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 75.14 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter.

The city-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 62.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

In a statement, the company said disbursements during the quarter rose to Rs 1,740.79 crore from Rs 1,691.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Assets under management (AUM) increased by 18 per cent to Rs 18,880 crore as on December 31, 2025, compared with Rs 15,958 crore as on December 31, 2024.

Disbursements in the Emerging Business (EB) segment more than doubled to Rs 165 crore during the quarter, from Rs 62 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, net profit rose 23 per cent to Rs 212 crore, compared with Rs 173 crore in the same period last year.

Disbursements for the nine-month period increased to Rs 4,911 crore from Rs 4,588 crore a year earlier.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan said the company continued to focus on its prime home finance business while expanding its presence in the Emerging Business segment.

"While maintaining a sharp focus on the prime home finance business, we continued to expand our presence in the Emerging Business segment and opened 15 branches during the quarter," he said.

He added that the EB segment had emerged as a key growth driver in the first nine months of the year, with disbursements tripling to Rs 394 crore during the period.

On the outlook, Lakshminarayanan said the company would continue to strengthen its prime home finance business beyond metros while scaling up its Emerging Business operations.

"There is strong growth momentum in the Emerging Business segment, with significant untapped potential in smaller towns, and we will continue to expand our branch presence," he said.

"We are confident of reaching the milestone of 100 branches and Rs 500 crore in disbursements in the Emerging Business segment by the end of this year," he added.