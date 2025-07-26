Sundaram Home Finance records April-June 2025 quarter net profit at Rs 62 cr

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Sundaram Home Finance Ltd has reported a marginal decline in its net profits at Rs 62 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, the company said on Saturday.

The city-based company had registered a net profit of Rs 66 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The disbursements made during the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,488 crore, as compared to Rs 1,353 crore disbursed during the same quarter of the last financial year.

Sundaram Home Finance recorded a jump on its Assets Under Management (AUM) at Rs 18,027 crore as on June 30, 2025 from Rs 14,533 crore registered as on June 30, 2024, the company said in a statement here.

During the June quarter, the company expanded its presence in Madhya Pradesh by opening two more new branches in Ratlam and Pithampur.

Sundaram Home Finance is a wholly owned subsidiary of city-headquartered non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd. It provides home and plot loans, loans against property among others. The company has over 150 branches across the country. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB