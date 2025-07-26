Sundaram Home Finance sets Rs 180 cr disbursal target in Gujarat

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Sundaram Home Finance, which is expanding its presence beyond South India, has set a target of disbursing Rs 180 crore in Gujarat this year, a top official said.

During the April-June 2025 quarter, the company inaugurated four branches in the western state, including one in Surat.

"This year, the company is targeting disbursements of around Rs 180 crore in Gujarat, up from Rs 129 crore disbursed in the state last year," the Chennai-based lender said in a press release on Saturday.

Commenting on the development, managing director D Lakshminarayanan said, "While we continue to play to our strengths in Southern markets, we are also exploring growth opportunities in select geographies outside the South in the prime home finance segment." On the company’s strategic focus on smaller towns, he added, "We are continuing to expand in tier II and III towns. We believe there is strong potential in these markets to establish and grow our 'emerging business segment', which will lay the foundation for future growth." Announcing its financial results, Sundaram Home Finance reported a marginal dip in net profit for the April-June 2025 quarter at Rs 62 crore, compared to Rs 66 crore in the same period last year.

The company disbursed Rs 1,488 crore worth of loans during the quarter, up from Rs 1,353 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Traditionally strong in South India, Sundaram Home Finance has expanded its footprint into Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ADB