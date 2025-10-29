Sundaram Home optimistic of achieving strong growth in second half of FY

Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI) Sundaram Home Finance is optimistic about achieving strong growth during the second half of the financial year, a top official said.

Sundaram Home Finance is a wholly owned subsidiary of non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd. It provides home loans, plot loans, loans against property among others.

The Chennai-headquartered company has targeted to grow its footprint under the Emerging Business segment by adding additional towns and maintain the growth momentum in this vertical, company Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan said.

Sundaram Home Finance has reported a 69 per cent increase in its net profit for the July-September 2025 quarter at Rs 74.68 crore, from Rs 44.15 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Total disbursements made during the quarter under review grew by 9 per cent to Rs 1,681 crore, from Rs 1,543 crore registered in the same period of the last financial year.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 18,753 crore as of September 30, 2025 up by 21 per cent, over Rs 15,405 crore registered in the same period of the last financial year.

The Emerging Business segment, focused on providing small-ticket loans up to Rs 20 lakh, more than tripled its disbursements of Rs 146 crore during the July-September 2025 quarter, as compared to Rs 42 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The company has expanded its network under the Emerging Business to over 50 branches, it said.

The EB segment also crossed the milestone of Rs 50 crore disbursements for the first time in September.

In a press release on Wednesday, Lakshminarayanan said, "We continued our branch network expansion in Emerging Business segment focusing on smaller towns in South India. This fuelled our growth in this segment with disbursements nearly tripling to close to Rs 150 crore in Q2." On the outlook for the current financial year, he said, "We are optimistic about achieving strong growth in our prime business during the second half of the year." "In the emerging business segment, we aim to further grow our footprint in additional southern towns and maintain this growth momentum. Economic activity and employment opportunities are accelerating in smaller towns and we expect Tier III and IV locations to be key drivers of our continued expansion," he said.

During the July-September 2025 quarter, the company entered the Karnataka market and has plans to set up 8-10 branches in the neighbouring State by year-end. PTI VIJ ROH