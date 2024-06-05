Sundaram Mutual launches open ended equity scheme -- Sundaram Business Cycle Fund

Chennai, Jun 5 (PTI) Sundaram Mutual has launched its Sundaram Business Cycle Fund - an open ended equity scheme following a business cycle-based investing theme, the company said on Wednesday.

Sundaram Business Cycle Fund would invest in a minimum of 80 per cent in equity and related instruments based on the business cycle, while 0-20 per cent in other equity and related instruments.

"Sundaram Business Cycle Fund will invest in a portfolio of 35-45 stocks across sectors and market capitalization. The fund will remain a benchmark, market cap and sector agnostic, allowing us to focus on high-potential opportunities to harness key themes," said Sundaram Mutual Chief Executive Officer Anand Radhakrishnan.

"The dynamic nature of the Fund alleviates allocation risk, giving investors focused exposure to favourable themes and an opportunity to participate in transformational trends shaping the future," he said.

The New Fund Offer opens for subscription from today and closes on June 19. It reopens for subscription and redemption from July 1, the company said. PTI VIJ VIJ SS