Sunder Foods and Dairy launches milk product brand Samooh; eyes state-wide presence in MP

Bhopal, Jun 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh-based Sunder Foods and Dairy (SUFODA) on Saturday announced the launch of its new milk product brand 'Samooh' and said it aims to expand its presence across the state.

The 'Samooh' brand was launched on the World Milk Day in Bhopal.

"Samooh is a high-quality dairy product that will inspire people across the city," said Kartikey Singh Chouhan, founder and promoter of Sunder Dairy.

Chouhan, son of state's former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said the company has created a number of women-centric village collection centres to procure milk, which are being facilitated through Women Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and the delivery of products is "entirely handled by women".

The fresh brand includes fresh milk packs named Samooh Gold Milk, Samooh Standard Milk, Samooh Toned Milk, and Samooh Tea Special Milk, as well as other products like curd, buttermilk and lassi.

Besides, it offers products like Ghee, Shrikhand, Sweets, and Paneer.

"We are expanding our product range and distributor reach across Madhya Pradesh. Soon, consumers across the state will be able to enjoy the best quality milk products from 'Samooh' and advance our mission of women empowerment," said co-founder Kunal Singh Chouhan. PTI LAL HVA