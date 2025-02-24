Sundev Renewables willing to invest USD 500 mn on green data centre in MP

Bhopal, Feb 24 (PTI) Sundev Renewables LLP founder and partner Sunil Jain on Monday expressed willingness to invest USD 500 million (over Rs 4,330 crore) over next five years to set up a 750 megawatt data center in Madhya Pradesh, provided it is green.

Speaking at the MP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, he asked the state government to come up with a comprehensive policy for green data centers.

"There is a huge opportunity for countries outside India, who want to set up data centers in India for their back office operations in the US or Europe. I am willing to commit USD 500 million over next five years in setting up a 750 megawatt data center in Madhya Pradesh, provided it is green," Jain said.

He said there is a huge amount of data mining happening and data is the biggest consumer of electricity.

"All data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity, and if the investors have to be there they want the data centers to be green," he said, adding Madhya Pradesh has to take a step forward to see how they can innovate in creating green data centers.

With the state's strategic location, he said, "You can bring the optic fiber cables right into the heart of the country and create an ecosystem which can create a hub of data centers. A few examples have already been done in Madhya Pradesh." Referring to the state achieving a tariff of Rs 2.15 per unit, he said this is an ideal example of how that energy can be supplied to a data center in a cost effective manner.

"The challenge remains, of course, is round-the-clock power for data centers. We can initially start with a 50 per cent green and gradually move towards 100 per cent green data center, and that could be a game changer for the state like Madhya Pradesh," he noted.

Jain said setting up of data centres in the state can "create 1,000s of jobs, which remains the main objective".

He urged the Madhya Pradesh government to come out with a comprehensive policy for data for green data centers saying there is immense opportunity for investments in the sector.