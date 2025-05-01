Sundram Fasteners clocks standalone Jan-March 2025 net at Rs 134.37 cr

Chennai: Auto-component maker Sundram Fasteners Ltd reported a standalone net profit of Rs 134.37 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, driven by strong financial discipline and best practices in quality management and automation, a top official said.

The city-headquartered company had registered a profit of Rs 132.54 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year. For the year ending March 31, 2025 the profit of the company surged to Rs 517.01 crore, from Rs 479.71 crore registered a year ago.

The standalone total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,362.09 crore, as against Rs 1,294.78 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025 the total income grew to Rs 5,231.33 crore, from Rs 4,952.98 crore registered in the last financial year.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said the Board of Directors have declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4.20 per share (420 per cent). The total dividend including the first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 would be Rs 7.20 per share (720 per cent).

Sundram Fasteners reported its highest ever revenue of Rs 5,983.74 crore and the highest ever EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) of Rs 972.46 crore during 2024-25 fiscal.

Domestic sales during the quarter under review were at Rs 900.42 crore, as compared to Rs 846.26 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

The company has registered exports of Rs 409.62 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 compared to Rs 385.28 crore during the previous year.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Managing Director Arathi Krishna said, "We achieved the highest-ever quarterly PAT at Rs 134.37 crore by maintaining strong financial discipline, sustaining a positive cash balance and adopting best practices in quality management and automation."

"This growth is particularly encouraging as we have witnessed significant progress in our non-auto business, which has contributed to our overall robust performance. Our growth is supported by a strong domestic and export order book," she said.

"We remain committed to driving volume-led growth by leveraging emerging opportunities in the electric vehicle segment and continuing our focus on innovation which will enable us to outpace industry growth rates," she added.

The company to drive long-term growth incurred Rs 376.43 crore towards capital expenditure as part of capacity expansion of existing lines of business and new projects. These investments would significantly enhance the company's capability to meet customer demands in various segments including ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) segments, electric vehicles, among others.