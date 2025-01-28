Sundram Fasteners Ltd clocks standalone Q3 profit at Rs 120.36 cr

Chennai: Auto-component manufacturer Sundram Fasteners Ltd has reported a standalone profit for the October-December 2024 quarter at Rs 120.36 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

The city-headquartered company had posted a profit of Rs 115.13 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

The profit for the nine months ending December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 382.64 crore, as against Rs 347.17 crore registered in the year-ago period.

The standalone total income during the quarter under review went up to Rs 1,256.89 crore, from Rs 1,202.82 crore registered a year ago.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, the standalone total income rose to Rs 3,869.24 crore from Rs 3,658.20 crore registered in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the domestic sales for the quarter under review were at Rs 840.81 crore as against Rs 810.34 crore registered in the same quarter of last financial year.

Export sales during the quarter ending December 31, 2024, accounted for Rs 362.79 crore as compared to Rs 339.15 crore recorded in the previous year.

Sundram Fasteners incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 309.59 crore for the nine months ending December 31, 2024, in line with its capital expenditure program for the financial year 2024-25.

"These investments will help us scale in non-auto, EV, hybrid, and adjacent spaces," the company said.