Sundram Fasteners Q3 profit steady at Rs 130.8 cr

Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI) Auto-component manufacturer Sundram Fasteners Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 130.80 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter.

The city-headquartered company had recorded a profit of Rs 130.73 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2025, net profit rose to Rs 431.49 crore, up from Rs 417.26 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's consolidated total income during the quarter surged to Rs 1,553.52 crore, against Rs 1,444.04 crore in the year ago period.

For the nine months, total income increased to Rs 4,648.32 crore from Rs 4,445.96 crore.

In a statement, Sundram Fasteners said it incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 217.92 crore for the nine months ending December 31, 2025, in line with its planned expenditure for FY 2025-26.

Domestic sales for the quarter rose 18 per cent to Rs 994.97 crore, from Rs 840.81 crore in the same period last year. Exports, however, fell to Rs 308.41 crore, down from Rs 362.79 crore in the previous year.