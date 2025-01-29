Sunil Kanti appointed new head of Guwahati Refinery

Guwahati, Jan 29 (PTI) Indian Oil Corporation-owned Guwahati Refinery on Wednesday said Sunil Kanti has taken charge as the executive director and refinery head.

In a statement, the PSU refiner said Kanti was appointed as the head of the facility following the transfer of P K Basumatary, who was the chief general manager and refinery head.

A mechanical engineering graduate from the regional engineering college in Rourkela, Kanti was the executive director (Materials & Contract) at Refineries Headquarters in New Delhi before assuming the new role in Assam.

Kanti, who took charge in Guwahati on Tuesday, had joined IndianOil as a mechanical engineer in 1994.

Since then, he has worked in various refineries like Guwahati Refinery, Barauni Refinery, Gujarat Refinery and Digboi Refinery as well as at Refineries Headquarters in different capacities, the statement said.

"...(he) has a rich experience of refinery operation and maintenance, materials and contract, and project commissioning, including overseas assignments," it added.