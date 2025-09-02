Sunil Kataria assumes charge as Godrej Agrovet CEO, MD

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Godrej Agrovet on Tuesday announced that Sunil Kataria has formally assumed charge as its chief executive and managing director.

Kataria, who was appointed in May 2025, will be serving in the new position for five years, according to a statement.

***** *Hinduja Foundation launches financial literacy programme Hinduja Foundation on Tuesday launched a financial literacy programme at a state-run school in the financial capital.

The 'Moneywise Explorers' programme aims to equip underprivileged children with essential money management skills and practical banking exposure, a statement said.

**** *HDFC Bank partners with Citroen India for retail, dealer finance solutions Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced a tie-up with Citroen India for retail and dealer finance solutions.

Buyers will get competitive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and the HDFC Xpress Car Loan with 30-minute digital disbursals and zero paperwork, according to a statement.