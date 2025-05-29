Sunil Mittal backs 'One Nation, One Election', urges CII to highlight economic benefits

New Delhi: Asserting that frequent elections impact the economy and hinder decisions, telecom stalwart and Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal on Thursday expressed his strong support for 'One Nation, One Election'.

Mittal also noted that the world has started to move "very fast" on cryptocurrency. He said this is an area where the government will have to start applying its mind on how to ensure the right regulatory frameworks are available for India to fully leverage advances in AI as well as crypto.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Mittal urged the industry body to engage with political parties to spotlight the economic advantages of 'One Nation, One Election'.

"One area where I would ask CII to get more engaged is...One Nation, One Election," Mittal said.

Mittal admitted it is a "touchy subject" and one that can be termed "outside the boundary of the industry".

"But my own belief is that it is a job that is collectively for all of us here," he said.

Earlier this year, CII presented strong recommendations for India to move towards 'One Nation, One Election'.

"The reason is simple: there are far too many disturbances during elections in terms of economic activities. The code of conduct is ushered in fairly early. Everything stops, government contracts, government payment stops, and a lot of restrictions come on economic activities. Our elections are repeatedly happening every few months, every other year," he said.

The telecom czar observed that multiple elections create a slowdown in the economy. He urged CII to form a committee, talk to political parties across the spectrum and showcase the benefits it will yield for the country.

"Hopefully, we may again have contributed importantly to an issue key for our country's growth...," he said.

In doing so, the industry would have done its bit to reaffirm trust and demonstrate that India Inc looks beyond profitability and revenues.

"Eventually, my friends, we really need to get there," he added.