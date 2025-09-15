Sunil Mittal, Gopal Vittal join BT Group board as non-independent, non-executive directors

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) BT Group on Monday said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, will join its board as non-independent non-executive directors with immediate effect.

The move assumes significance in the light of 2024 announcement of telecom czar Mittal's conglomerate acquiring 24.5 per cent stake in BT Group for about USD 4 billion to become the single-largest shareholder in Britain's biggest broadband and mobile company.

"BT Group announces that, with effect from today (15 September 2025), Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel Ltd, will join the Board of BT Group as non-independent non-executive directors," BT said.

Mittal and Vittal will join the board pursuant to a "relationship agreement" as the nominated representatives of Bharti Televentures UK Ltd, a company established and wholly owned by Bharti Global.

Mittal will also be a member of the nominations committee, said the release by the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services.

"We're delighted to welcome Sunil and Gopal to the board of BT. They bring significant experience and global perspectives in the telecom industry, and we look forward to their contribution to the board and to the future success of BT Group," Adam Crozier, BT Group Chairman, said.

Mittal said he is delighted to be joining the board of BT, which he described as an iconic company delivering critical infrastructure and services for the UK.

"I look forward to working with Chairman Adam Crozier, the Board and CEO Allison Kirkby, to drive forward the strategy to win in the market and deliver world-leading services for BT's customers," Mittal added.

Mittal is the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, a first-generation conglomerate with interests in telecom, space communications, digital solutions, real estate and hospitality.

It has joint ventures with several global partners like SingTel, SoftBank, the UK and French governments, among others.

Bharti Airtel, its flagship, has operations in 15 countries across India and Africa; and through its associate entities also has presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Vittal said he looked forward to bringing his experience at Airtel to help support BT, "whose unique assets and businesses offer valuable opportunities for growth".

"Airtel and BT have much to learn from and contribute to each other," Vittal said. PTI MBI TRB