Sunkind Energy gets 10 MW rooftop solar projects in four states

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Sunkind Energy on Tuesday said it has secured a contract for rooftop solar projects totalling 10 MW in four states.

Cedaar Textiles has awarded a project of 2 MWp (megawatt peak), Aditya Birla Group company ABREL Solar Power (1.5 MWp), Jindal Stainless (4 MWp), Jindal Steel and Power (1 MWp) and SBF Rapid (1.5 MWp), the company said in a statement.

The five projects will be set up on EPC mode in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The company aims to complete the projects by July 2024, Hanish Gupta, Founder and CEO of Sunkind Energy, said.

The company did not provide any financial details of the project.

Gurugram-based Sunkind Energy is a leading EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) company in the country. PTI ABI HVA