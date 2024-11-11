Sunkind gets 570-MW solar project from Maharashtra govt

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Sunkind on Monday announced securing a 570-MW solar energy project from the government of Maharashtra.

Advertisment

The project has been awarded by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco) under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY 2.0 scheme), the renewable energy player said in a statement.

"The 569 MW EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) project from Mahagenco represents a step forward in Maharashtra's renewable energy sector," the company said.

The project includes a 10.4 MWp capacity ground-mounted solar PV technology grid interactive distributed agriculture feeder solarisation system, to be implemented at Satmane in Nashik.

Advertisment

Hanish Gupta, Founder and CEO at Sunkind, said: "The project will significantly impact agricultural power distribution in the Nashik region and serve as a model for future renewable energy initiatives. It will enhance agricultural productivity through reliable power supply." The company did not disclose any financial details of the project. PTI ABI HVA