SunSource Energy commissions 3 open access solar plants in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Solar solutions provider SunSource Energy on Tuesday announced the commissioning of three open access solar power plants totalling a capacity of 45 MWp in Uttar Pradesh.

Located in Jhansi and Lalitpur districts on a combined area of 150 acres, these projects have a total capacity of 45 MWp and signify the continued commitment of SunSource Energy to expanding its footprint in the state, a company statement said.

Together these three projects are expected to generate 1.5 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of solar energy and offset up to 1.4 million tonne of CO2 emissions during their technical lifetime.

Santanu Guha, CEO, SunSource Energy, said, "With these projects, we have further enhanced our presence in Uttar Pradesh and look forward to working closely with the industry and government in advancing the state’s clean energy endeavours." PTI KKS DR