Sunsure Energy appoints Manoj Kohli, Mahesh Makhija as independent directors

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Sunsure Energy on Tuesday said Manoj Kohli and Mahesh Makhija have been appointed as independent directors on its board.

Kohli has experience of 45 years in diverse global markets. He had served as the Country Head of SoftBank India and served as the Managing Director and CEO of Bharti Airtel, according to a statement.

Sunsure Energy said Makhija has over two decades of experience in the renewable energy sector.

The company is a leading commercial and industrial-focused renewable energy entity. PTI ABI DR