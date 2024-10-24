Sunsure Energy commissions 49 MW solar project in UP

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Sunsure Energy on Thursday announced the commissioning of a 49-megawatt solar plant in Uttar Pradesh.

The project is its sixth open-access solar plant in the state, the company said.

Sunsure Energy said it has commissioned the solar plant at Augasi in Banda, having a capacity of 49 MWp (megawatt peak).

"The project takes its total commissioned solar open access projects in the state to 160 MWp. The company has solar plants of 270 MWp under various stages of construction and development in the state," it said.

Sunsure Energy is a leading independent power producer (IPP) in the energy space. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL