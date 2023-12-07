Sunsure Energy partners Sandoz India for 31 million units of green power

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Sunsure Energy on Thursday said it will supply 31 million units of green power to Sandoz India for a period of 25 years.

The company will supply power to the facility of the pharma player in Maharashtra, Sunsure Energy said in a statement.

Sunsure Energy partners with Sandoz India for the supply of renewable energy from a 20 MW solar power plant. It will supply over 31 million units of green energy annually for the next 25 years, the statement said.

The partnership will enable Sandoz India to offset 26 million kg of Co2 annually.

"Sunsure will set up this captive renewable energy plant with Sandoz India as the sole user of power. This green power commitment will be fulfilled through Open Access supply of power to Sandoz India’s facilities in Maharashtra," the statement said.

Shashank Sharma, Founder-Chairman and CEO, Sunsure Energy, said, "This partnership stands as a significant stride towards advancing the adoption of green energy in the pharmaceutical sector in India and globally." PTI ABI DR DR MR