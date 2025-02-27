Sunsure Energy secures Rs 129-cr long-term debt from Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Finance

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Renewable energy solutions provider Sunsure Energy on Thursday said it has secured Rs 128.82 crore in long-term debt financing from Tata Capital and Aditya Birla Finance (ABFL) for its solar plant in Uttar Pradesh.

This financing has been used to construct Sunsure's commissioned 49 MWp open-access solar plant in Augasi, Uttar Pradesh, a company statement said.

The financing will also support company's 145 MWp portfolio of commissioned solar open-access projects in the state.

The latest funding is Sunsure's maiden debt with ABFL and the second partnership with Tata Capital.

The total project finance amount will be equally shared by both ABFL and Tata Capital.

Sunsure's Augasi solar plant is projected to generate 72 million units annually and offset an impressive 1.3 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide over its operational lifetme.

Sunsure is actively developing solar plants totalling 270 MWp across Uttar Pradesh, its existing open-access solar projects are functional in Agra, Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Unnao regions of UP.

Shashank Sharma, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Sunsure Energy, said, "This partnership with Tata Capital and Aditya Birla Finance signify their confidence in Sunsure Energy's vision and capabilities." Manish Chourasia, Chief Operating Officer – Corporate and Cleantech, Tata Capital, said, "Uttar Pradesh holds immense potential for clean energy expansion." Arnab Basu, Head – Wholesale SoluCons, ABFL, said, "This collaboration represents a significant step towards meeting the growing green energy demands of the state's business sector, and we look forward to a successful and impactful journey together." PTI KKS HVA