Sunsure Energy starts supplying 10.5 MUs green power in UP

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Sunsure Energy on Wednesday said it has started supplying renewable energy power to two private entities from Wednesday.

The company will supply 10.5 million units of green energy to the two entities located in Uttar Pradesh, Sunsure Energy said in a statement.

The power supply will help said entities to collectively offset 7,500 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Vinod Sharma, Senior VP, Business Development of Sunsure Energy said, "This partnership expands our market share in Uttar Pradesh. We are supplying clean energy to some of the leading businesses in the state. This project aligns with our dedication to delivering a customised suite of renewable energy solutions that drive both economic growth and environmental responsibility." Sunsure Energy currently provides renewable energy solutions to over 70 Indian industrial companies across over 16 states. The company has a 120 MW operational capacity in Uttar Pradesh. PTI ABI DR