Sunsure Energy to supply 2 cr units of green power annually to Kirloskar Brothers

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Sunsure Energy on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to supply 2 crore units of clean power to Kirloskar Brothers annually.

In a statement, Sunsure Energy said it has signed a 13.5 MWp solar Open Access Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL).

"Through this agreement, Sunsure Energy will supply nearly 2 crore units of green power annually to KBL's manufacturing facilities in Kirloskarvadi (Dist - Sangli) and Kohlapur," the company said.

The solar power supplied under the agreement will help KBL meet around 75 per cent of its energy requirements for both facilities from clean, and renewable sources.

This transition will also allow KBL to offset 14,200 metric tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions annually, reinforcing their strong commitment to reducing environmental impact, it said.

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is a renewable energy solutions provider for businesses transitioning to green power.

KBL is a leading global provider of fluid management solutions. PTI ABI TRB