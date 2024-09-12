Sunsure Energy to supply 21 MW solar power to Lupin’s Tarapur facility

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Renewables solution provider Sunsure Energy on Thursday said it has inked a pact to supply 21MW solar power to pharma firm Lupin.

Through this agreement, Sunsure will supply solar power to Lupin’s Tarapur facility in India from its 100 MW (150 MWp) solar plant in Solapur. This deal is another significant step in Lupin’s journey to increase the usage of renewable power across its manufacturing plants, a statement said.

According to the statement, Sunsure Energy and Lupin Ltd announced the signing of a 21 MW (31.5 MWp) solar Open Access Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Shashank Sharma, Founder & CEO of Sunsure Energy, said this partnership with Lupin marks a significant step in our journey to enable the pharmaceutical sector’s transition to renewable energy.

Ramesh Swaminathan, ED, Global CFO and Head API Plus SBU, Lupin said in the statement that the partnership with Sunsure Energy is part of its comprehensive decarbonization strategy and furthering our commitment to sustainability and reducing our environmental impact.

Sunsure is developing solar and wind energy parks with a total capacity of 500 MW in Maharashtra.

In addition to Lupin, Sunsure has signed PPAs to supply power with leading businesses like KSB Pumps, Dabur, Sandoz, Emcure, Inox Air Products and more. Across India, Sunsure Energy has provided renewable energy solutions to 70+ Indian industrial companies across 16 states. PTI KKS DR