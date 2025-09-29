Sunteck Realty aims Rs 20k cr revenue from 2 new ultra-luxury housing projects in Mumbai, Dubai

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Sunteck Realty Ltd will launch two new ultra-luxury housing projects in Mumbai and Dubai by June next year with an estimated revenue of Rs 20,000 crore, a top company official has said.

Sunteck Realty will develop these two ultra-luxury housing projects under a by-invite-only real estate lifestyle brand 'Emaance'.

"We are entering into the ultra-luxury residential segment under a new brand Emaance, derived from the fusion of two words Immense and Indulgence, where each apartment cost will not be less than Rs 100 crore," Sunteck Realty CMD Kamal Khetan told PTI.

The cost of the apartment will be as high as Rs 500 crore, he added.

To begin with, Khetan said the company is planning to launch two high-rise, ultra-luxury housing projects at Nepeansea Road, Mumbai, and Dubai Downtown, Burj Khalifa Community.

This will be the company's first project outside India.

"We are targeting to launch these two projects by June next year," Khetan said, adding that the gross development value of these two proposed projects would be around Rs 20,000 crore.

Sunteck Realty already owns land parcels to launch these two projects.

As the ranks of global billionaires and the ultra-wealthy expand, Sunteck Realty has noted a rise in appetite for such apartments.

Residences under these two projects would be priced upwards of Rs 2.5 lakh per sq. ft, placing them among the most exclusive and expensive in the country.

Sunteck Realty Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The company has a development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects.

Sunteck Realty Ltd has reported a 47 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 33.43 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 22.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 201.53 crore in the April-June period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, from Rs 328.01 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. PTI MJH DRR DRR