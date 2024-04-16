Sunteck Realty posts 20% rise in sale bookings to Rs 1,915 cr last fiscal

New Delhi: Sunteck Realty Ltd on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent annual growth in its sale bookings to Rs 1,915 crore in the last fiscal on strong housing demand.

Advertisment

Its sale bookings stood at Rs 1,602 crore in the preceding fiscal.

According to a regulatory filing, Sunteck Realty sale bookings increased 26 per cent to Rs 678 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 537 crore in the corresponding period of the 2022-23 fiscal.

Sunteck Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.