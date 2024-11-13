Sunteck Realty posts Rs 34.62 cr profit in Sep quarter

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Sunteck Realty Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 34.62 crore in the second quarter of this financial year on higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 13.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 182.05 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal against Rs 36.22 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Sunteck Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. PTI MJH MJH SHW